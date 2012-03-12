(Adds reaction from MSF, background)
MUMBAI, March 12 Germany's Bayer
has lost a landmark drug ruling in India, forcing it
to grant a compulsory licence for its cancer treatment Nexavar
to Natco Pharma in a move that could bring down the
cost of other pricey medicines.
The Indian Patent Office issued its first ever compulsory
licence to Natco, a local generic drug manufacturer, effectively
ending the German drugmaker's monopoly in India on the drug for
treating kidney and liver cancer.
Natco's chief financial officer said on Monday it won the
right to make the drug under a provision of the Indian Patents
Act allowing a compulsory licence after three years of the grant
of patent on drugs that are not available at affordable prices.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which campaigns for access
to drugs in poor countries, welcomed the move, which it said
would bring the price of the drug in India down from over $5,500
a month to close to $175.
"This decision serves as a warning that when drug companies
are price gouging and limiting availability, there is a
consequence," said Michelle Childs, director of policy at the
Geneva-based charity.
MSF believes the move means that new medicines in India that
are still under patent, including some of the latest treatments
for HIV/AIDS, could potentially have generic versions produced
for a fraction of the cost.
The move, however, will unnerve international pharmaceutical
companies. They are eyeing emerging markets like India as a
major growth opportunity but remain worried about intellectual
property protection in such countries.
In the current case, Natco will be able to make and sell a
low-cost version of Nexavar in India at a price fixed by the
Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks. Natco
will pay Bayer a small royalty on its sales.
Bayer said in a statement it was evaluating its legal
options.
Natco's finance chief Baskara Narayana told Reuters that
sales of the generic version of Nexavar, whose generic name is
sorafenib, were expected to be about 250 million to 300 million
rupees every year once it is launched.
Shares in Natco Pharma ended 6 percent higher in Mumbai.
