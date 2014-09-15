(Rewrites throughout to add details from Chevron)
Sept 15 Chevron Corp said Monday a blast
on a natural gas gathering pipeline into the Henry Hub supply
hub in Louisiana on Saturday that killed one worker interrupted
"minimal gas production."
The company said in an email statement that it has rerouted
most of the affected production from the blast to an alternative
gas system. Chevron said workers were performing routine
maintenance on a Chevron Midstream Pipeline gas gathering line
in offshore Louisiana waters when the accident occurred. Chevron
said a suspected platform valve blowout may have been the cause.
Chevron said the unit that operates the line is continuing
to depressurize the line offshore to allow a safe repair
onshore.
The pipeline platform continues to be shut in. The platform
is part of the Henry Hub gas gathering system, which runs from
offshore Louisiana to onshore, Chevron said.
The company said a small amount of gas condensate was
released into the water but dissipated.
News of the shutdown caused little price reaction over the
weekend, but helped cause the front-month October contract to
rise about 2 percent to a high of $3.95 per million British
thermal units in New York Mercantile Exchange trade earlier
Monday.
The October front-month was currently up about six
cents, or 1.6 percent, to $3.919 at 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT).
Gas traders noted the Gulf of Mexico is not as important to
the market as it was a decade ago following the destruction of
Gulf Coast infrastructure by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in
2005. In 2004, the federal Gulf of Mexico accounted for about 20
percent of total U.S. gas production.
Today, however, only about 3.2 billion cubic feet of gas per
day, or 4 percent of U.S. production, comes out of the federal
Gulf of Mexico. Much of the gas now comes from shale gas fields
like the Marcellus centered in Pennsylvania.
