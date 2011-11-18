* Vote postponed as commission considers new rules
* Environmentalists say delay is victory against drillers
(Recasts, adds reaction from Pennsylvania governor)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Nov 18 A key vote to lift a ban on
drilling for natural gas in the Delaware River Basin has been
postponed, prompting claims of victory from environmentalists
concerned about water contamination.
The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), which regulates
water use across the 14,000-square-mile (36,260-square-km),
gas-rich basin, suspended a vote scheduled for Monday amid
speculation that its five members lacked the three votes needed
to allow drilling.
"There are still some open issues that the commissioners
have to work through," said DRBC spokesman Clarke Rupert, who
had no new date for the vote.
Earlier this month, the DRBC proposed ending the drilling
moratorium in the basin that stretches across parts of
Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware and sits atop
the United States' biggest natural gas deposit: the Marcellus
Shale.
Under proposed new regulations, the DRBC said it will
provide water for no more than 300 natural gas wells over 18
months, at which point they will reassess the rules.
The delay has frustrated drillers and the governor of
industry-friendly Pennsylvania, Tom Corbett, who is keen to
develop the state's slice of the basin.
"Today's delay -- driven more by politics than sound
science -- is a decision to put off the creation of much-needed
jobs, to put off securing our energy independence, and to
infringe upon the property rights of thousands of
Pennsylvanians," Corbett said in a statement.
Concerns have arisen over fracking, the drilling technique
used in the Marcellus to extract gas from shale by pumping
millions of gallons of chemical-laced water into rock
underground.
While fracking has led to huge increases in natural gas
production in the United States, environmentalists say it
contaminates water sources, sparking opposition to drilling in
the Delaware Basin, which provides water for millions of homes
across four states.
New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is suing the
DRBC for not completing an environmental study on fracking
before releasing its regulations.
"This delay further demonstrates that the proposed
regulations for fracking in the Delaware River Basin are not
ready to see the light of day," Schneiderman said in a
statement on Friday.
Environmentalists welcomed the delay. The New Jersey Sierra
Club said it was down to the commission not having enough votes
to pass the regulations, calling it a "victory for clean
drinking water".
The DRBC declined to comment on the voting.
The five commission members are the governors of the basin
states and the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers'
North Atlantic Division, who represents the federal
government.
New York, which has its own drilling ban in place, has
intimated that it will vote against opening the basin to
drilling, as has Delaware, while Pennsylvania is for it. It is
unclear which way the Army Corps and New Jersey will vote.
(Additional reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Marguerita
Choy, David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)