* Chesapeake CEO says hopes US will not export LNG
* McClendon would rather use natgas for transportation
* Chesapeake has supply agreement to export natgas abroad
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The head of Chesapeake Energy
(CHK.N), one of the biggest U.S. natural gas drillers, does not
want the country to ship its huge gas reserves overseas,
despite agreeing to supply fuel for a proposed export project.
Record U.S. natural gas production has sparked a debate
about whether the resource should be used more at home,
potentially for wider use in transportation, or shipped abroad
to fetch higher prices on the global market.
"I want the right to export natural gas, but I am really
hopeful that we never do," said Chesapeake chief executive
Aubrey McClendon during a panel discussion on natural gas
vehicles in New York on Wednesday.
A string of rival liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
projects have been proposed in the United States over the past
year as unconventional gas production has left the country with
a century's worth of cheap supply, evaporating import needs and
thinning producers' profit margins.
Together, the proposed export plants could export the
equivalent of more than 10 percent of U.S. gas needs by the end
of the decade.
Chesapeake has pledged to supply U.S.-produced gas for the
most advanced U.S. project at Sabine Pass in Louisiana, run by
Cheniere Energy (LNG.A), which could be online by 2015, pending
regulatory approval. Last month Cheniere signed an agreement
with LNG shipper BG Group BG.L to supply U.S. shale gas to
the world. [ID:nN1E79O1P5]
"When we first announced the Sabine Pass Liquefaction
project, Chesapeake stated publicly that they would provide
half a billion cubic feet per day of gas to the Sabine Pass
facility," a Cheniere spokeswoman said.
Still, McClendon hopes that there will be enough demand at
home for that not to be necessary.
"An LNG export facility wouldn't be ready for another four
years or so," McClendon said. "I really hope in the next four
years that we embrace natural gas for transportation so we
don't need to export it outside the country."
Despite massive reserves and nascent efforts, the United
States is yet to make widespread progress to turn diesel and
gasoline engines over to natural gas.
Much depends on legislation in Washington. There is some
optimism surrounding the Nat Gas Act, introduced in the Senate
on Tuesday, which provides tax incentives to buy natural gas
engines, though past efforts of this kind have been slowed and
halted by political wrangling.
In the meantime, McClendon is hedging his bets.
"If for some reason this country refuses to use this
wonderful fuel...I have to put my gas up for sale to somebody,"
he said.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)