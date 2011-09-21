NEW YORK, Sept 21 Forty-five percent of New
York state voters support natural gas drilling in the Marcellus
Shale for the economic benefits versus 41 percent who oppose it
because of its environmental impact, a poll said on Wednesday.
Support for a new tax on drilling companies fell to 51
percent from 59 percent in August, the Quinnipiac University
poll said.
Quinnipiac began measuring public sentiment on gas drilling
a month ago as New York state considers whether to open its
share of the Marcellus Shale to hydraulic fracturing, or
"fracking," a method that environmentalists oppose.
The 45-41 margin in favor of drilling showed a minor
decline in support of 47-42 from a month earlier, a difference
within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage
points. This month's poll surveyed 1,016 registered voters from
Sept. 13-18.
Republicans supported drilling by a 69-20 margin while
Democrats opposed it 52-35.
Fifty-one percent of those polled support a new tax on
drilling companies versus 36 who oppose a new tax. A month ago,
59 percent of those responding supported the tax versus 29
percent in opposition.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Jim Marshall)