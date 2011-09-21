NEW YORK, Sept 21 Forty-five percent of New York state voters support natural gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale for the economic benefits versus 41 percent who oppose it because of its environmental impact, a poll said on Wednesday.

Support for a new tax on drilling companies fell to 51 percent from 59 percent in August, the Quinnipiac University poll said.

Quinnipiac began measuring public sentiment on gas drilling a month ago as New York state considers whether to open its share of the Marcellus Shale to hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," a method that environmentalists oppose.

The 45-41 margin in favor of drilling showed a minor decline in support of 47-42 from a month earlier, a difference within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. This month's poll surveyed 1,016 registered voters from Sept. 13-18.

Republicans supported drilling by a 69-20 margin while Democrats opposed it 52-35.

Fifty-one percent of those polled support a new tax on drilling companies versus 36 who oppose a new tax. A month ago, 59 percent of those responding supported the tax versus 29 percent in opposition. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Jim Marshall)