(Repeats story first published late on Friday.)
* U.S. industrial gas demand off 1 pct in 2015 from 2014
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/ryf94w
By Scott DiSavino
June 19 U.S. manufacturers have not soaked up as
much excess shale gas in the first half of 2015 as expected, but
the shortfall may be an anomaly as a Gulf Coast manufacturing
boom is poised to insulate the sector from seasonal demand
fluctuations.
Average industrial demand for gas in 2015 was expected to
increase nearly 4 percent over 2014, according to federal energy
forecasts. But almost halfway through the year, it has eased
about 1 percent to 21.7 billion cubic feet per day from 22 bcfd
a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
The primary reason for the decline was a milder winter this
year than last year's brutal cold in the heavily industrialized
U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.
"The industrial sector has become more temperature-sensitive
over the years, so it's not surprising industrial demand was a
little disappointing this winter," said Kyle Cooper, managing
director of research at energy consultancy IAF Advisors in
Houston.
Experts, however, expect the industrial sector to become
less weather-sensitive as more manufacturing facilities enter
service along the Gulf Coast, where heating is in less demand
than in the Midwest.
Power generators and manufacturing companies will consume
most of the gas in the United States over the next 25 years,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. So far
this year, however, only the power sector had gobbled up its
share of near-record output from shale fields.
Power generators accounted for 33 percent of U.S. gas
consumption, burning on average 23.9 bcfd so far in 2015. That
compared with 20.1 bcfd a year earlier and a 10-year average of
19.0 bcfd.
With the retirement of dozens of U.S. coal plants for
economic and environmental reasons, power generators used
near-record amounts of gas this year because the fuel was
relatively cheap.
Futures at the Henry Hub benchmark supply point in Louisiana
averaged $2.77 per million British thermal units so far this
year, the lowest since 2012. That compared with $4.66 per mmBtu
for the same time in 2014.
And the market expects prices to remain low for years as
shale gas output grows, with futures trading below $4 through
2022.
SHALE-INSPIRED RENAISSANCE
Plentiful and affordable gas supplies from shale plays have
transformed the United States from one of the world's
highest-cost producers 10 years ago to among the lowest-cost
today.
Chemical companies alone expect to spend more than $100
billion to build or expand more than 200 U.S. projects and
create more than 300,000 jobs by 2023, according to the American
Chemistry Council lobbying group.
"The boom in industrial demand will not take off until 2017
to 2020, when many new manufacturing facilities, especially
chemical plants, enter service," said Gregory Shuttlesworth,
executive director of natural gas at consultancy PIRA Energy
Group in New York.
Experts said they did not expect manufacturers to dominate
the U.S. gas market the way they once did, however.
"The industrial sector will soon get back to the same volume
of gas it used in 2000," IAF Advisors' Cooper said, "but I doubt
we'll ever see manufacturing back to the same percentage of
total gas used 15 years ago."
The EIA forecast gas used by industrial companies would rise
to about 22.5 bcfd in 2016, the first time it would top the 22.3
bcfd level set in 2000.
In the mid 2000s, many gas-intensive U.S. companies fled for
lower cost markets after gas futures jumped above $10 per mmBtu
in 2000 and then to an all-time high past $15 in 2005 after
Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the Gulf Coast.
The EIA said it expected U.S. industrial companies to
continue to consume about 30 percent of the nation's gas over
the next 25 years, compared with more than 35 percent 15 years
ago.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Lisa Von Ahn)