JERUSALEM, June 14 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a deal is in the works that would allow the development of a large natural gas field that will balance the needs of energy companies and Israel's regulators while preventing overcharging.

Netanyahu said the cabinet would discuss a national gas plan this week that will lead to lower electricity prices.

He is under pressure to strike a balance between moving ahead with plans to develop the large Leviathan gas field while creating competition, since Leviathan is owned by the same firms as the nearby Tamar site that started production in 2013. The fields are off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

"The outline that we will submit assures a competitive price and prevents the possibility of price gouging," Netanyahu said at the outset of a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"For their part, the private companies need to know that we will not compromise on the rights due to the state from its gas treasures. This is the right and necessary balance that we will advance as quickly as possible," he said. "Every delay in making a decision endangers our ability to benefit from this natural treasure and I am determined to advance a practical solution."

The issue has come to the forefront of Israel's economic policy after anti-trust commissioner David Gilo last month said he would step down to protest at a lack of competition in the gas sector.

Noble Energy and Delek Group own 85 percent of Leviathan, which has an estimated 22 trillion cubic feet (622 billion cubic metres) of reserves. Production had been expected to begin in 2018 following an initial investment of around $6.5 billion but development has been frozen.

Gilo caused an uproar in December when he ruled that Noble and Delek may constitute a monopoly over their control of Tamar and Leviathan.

Since then, a debate emerged over whether Noble-Delek should be allowed to develop Leviathan even though they would own virtually all the natural gas off Israel's coast and control pricing. Gilo had said the government was pushing for a deal to speed up development of the gas field at the expense of bringing in competition.

"We must make decisions even in the face of a populist onslaught - this does not faze me," Netanyahu said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)