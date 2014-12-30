WASHINGTON Dec 30 The United States supports
moving forward with offshore natural gas deals in the
Mediterranean involving the U.S. company Noble Energy, a
State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has also discussed the
issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, State
Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said.
"We continue to engage and we support all parties to move
forward with the natural gas deal signed between Noble Energy
and entities in Jordan and Egypt," Rathke told reporters. "We
strongly believe that these deals would enhance energy security
in the region."
Rathke said the debate over Noble's deal with Israel was "a
legal debate" that did not involve the United States but said,
"It is important for all countries to have a strong investment
climate, including a consistent and predictable regulatory
framework."
Last week, Israel's competition regulator recommended
breaking up control of the country's offshore gas reserves by
Noble Energy and Delek Group, who together hold 85
percent of the giant Leviathan natural gas field.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)