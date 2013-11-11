NEW YORK Nov 11 A bout of cold weather expected
in the U.S. Northeast this week lifted New England natural gas
prices to their highest level since last winter, while new
regional supplies limited gains in New York City,
IntercontinentalExchange data showed on Monday.
Gas for next-day delivery on the Algonquin natural gas
system in New England rose more than $4 on Monday
to an average of $8.35 per million British thermal units, its
highest price since late March. On the same date last year,
Algonquin prices were trading at $4.65.
Last winter, Algonquin prices topped out at over $34 per
mmBtu during a cold spell in late January, data showed.
Gas on the Transco pipeline system in New York City rose less than 50 cents, however, to an average
of $3.82. Last winter New York gas prices jumped briefly to a
five-year high of $38 during an extreme cold blast, Reuters data
showed.
Four new natural gas pipelines began service in the
Northeast on Nov. 1, bringing otherwise stranded gas from the
Marcellus Shale to market, energy companies said previously.
Those lines are expected to temper the volatile regional
prices in New York, but with the new supply focused mainly in
the New York City area, traders expect New England prices may
still be subject to big price gains during cold spells this
winter.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for strong cold
weather from the central United States to the East in its one-
to five-day outlook.
The Weather Channel's weather.com said high temperatures in
New York City would top out at 41 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees
Celsius) on Tuesday, with Boston only reaching 39 F. Snow
showers were likely in both cities.
Thomson Reuters Natural Gas Analytics group said Monday's
day-ahead weather models indicated that gas-weighted heating
degree days for the Northeast were up 8.6 from Friday's forecast
average for Saturday through Monday. The translated forecast of
12.5 HDDs above normal will translate into 2.6 billion cubic
feet per day higher consumption for the region.
Heating degree days, or the number of degrees Fahrenheit
that a day's average temperature remains below 65 degrees
Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), are used to estimate demand to heat
homes and businesses. They are often weighted to reflect state
and regional population differences.