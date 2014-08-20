By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 20 The investment wing of the
Saudi Arabian Oil Company has spearheaded a $30
million investment in San Francisco-based Siluria Technologies,
a company that plans to produce low-cost gasoline from natural
gas, the companies said Wednesday.
Siluria's two-step process converts natural gas to ethylene,
and ethylene to liquid fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet
fuel.
The company said the technology could enable natural gas to
supplement petroleum as the worldwide basis for transportation
fuels and some chemicals.
Siluria currently operates three pilot projects on the U.S.
West Coast, which have been producing small quantities of
gasoline since March of 2013. It plans to open a larger-scale
$16 million demonstration unit in Texas by the end of the year.
The company then plans to tap some of the nearly $100
million in funding it has raised since its inception to begin
opening commercial-scale plants in late 2017 or 2018.
"Projecting long term, our operating costs to produce a fuel
are probably something like $15 to $20 a barrel," said Ed
Dineen, chief executive officer of Siluria.
That would translate into $1 a gallon gasoline at today's
prices, about half of what it costs to make it from petroleum,
he said. He expects the company to be producing fuel at that
price by around 2021.
Dineen said that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, or Saudi
Aramco, was interested in investing in Siluria because it has
been unhappy with the value it has received from their abundant
supplies of natural gas.
"The ability to bring a technology that can upgrade natural
gas to higher-valued products was attractive," he said. "And
they have a genuine interest in new technology."
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bernard Orr)