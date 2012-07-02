NEW YORK, July 2 Encana Corp has restarted production at 31 of 35 natural gas wells in Colorado that were shut on Friday due to a wildfire threat, a company spokesman said on Monday.

About 99 million cubic feet of gas was halted since Friday, he said, representing a tiny fraction of the state's output.

Four low-producing wells remain shut, the spokesman said. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)