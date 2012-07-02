UPDATE 5-Oil pushes higher on worries over new U.S. sanctions on Iran
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
July 2 Over one hundred natural gas wells have been shut in Colorado in a precautionary move as wildfires continue to spread across the state, two companies said on Monday.
Black Hills Exploration and Production said that 98 gas wells were shut in the Piceance Basin in the northwest of the state. Encana Corp said that it has shut 35 wells in the same basin.
Neither company could immediately say how much production had been shut in, though Encana said that it expects to be able to restart the wells on Monday. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-led Congress killed a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule early on Friday aimed at curbing corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.