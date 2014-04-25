(Adds background, details)

April 25 Williams Partners LP said Friday it plans to expand part of its Transco pipeline to deliver natural gas to Cheniere Energy Partners LP's Sabine liquefied natural gas export facility under construction in Louisiana.

Williams Partners, which is majority owned by Williams Cos Inc, said the project will cost about $300 million with a planned in service date in early 2017, subject to government approvals.

Sabine is the only LNG export facility under construction in the United States and is expected to enter service in late 2015. There are however more than a dozen other companies seeking federal approvals to build LNG export facilities in the United States. Factbox

The push towards LNG has been bolstered by a surge in U.S. shale gas production expected to allow the country to become an net exporter of gas in 2018.

Williams said a binding open season to gauge additional market interest in its so-called Gulf Trace expansion of Transco is scheduled to end on May 8.

Williams said the 1.2 million dekatherms per day Gulf Trace expansion will add "a very large, long-term market commitment in an area of Transco`s system that is seeing decreased utilization due to changing gas supply patterns in the United States."

The Sabine project is supported by long-term contacts with several LNG off-take shippers and is expected to provide LNG for export to diverse markets overseas, Williams said.

The Gulf Trace project will make Transco`s production area mainline and southwest Louisiana lateral systems bi-directional from Station 65 in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana to Cameron Parish, Louisiana, Williams said.

In addition to the pipeline reversal, Williams said it plans to build a new, 8-mile 36-inch lateral pipeline and two new compressor stations to provide firm transportation service to the Sabine LNG facility.

Williams also said it plans to add about 3.4 million dekatherms of gas transportation capacity by 2017 from northeast supplies to growth markets with mainline expansions that include the Dalton Expansion Project, Atlantic Sunrise, Leidy Southeast, Virginia Southside and others.

In a separate release, Williams said the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved its application to construct and operate Transco`s Mobile Bay South III Expansion project, which would provide additional gas transportation capacity to growing markets in the Southeast by the spring of 2015.

Williams said Transco is already the nation's largest-volume interstate gas pipeline system delivering gas through its 10,200-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City.

Cheniere Energy Partners is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)