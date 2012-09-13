MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
Sept 13 California energy regulators have approved the construction of a 300-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant by Pio Pico Energy Center in San Diego county.
Construction of the $300 million project would start in the first quarter of 2013, with commercial operation expected by May 2014, a California Energy Commission statement said.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
* GMS announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
EDINBURGH, Feb 21 Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland will tell the Scottish parliament on Wednesday that Scotland is leaving the EU whether or not it becomes independent.