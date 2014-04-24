LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece has attracted orders in excess of 2bn for its five-year euro senior unsecured bond, according to a market source.

Price guidance has now been set at 4.5-4.625% and the offering will price in that range via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)