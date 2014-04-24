(Adds background detail and quotes)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece, rated
Caa1/CCC/CCC, is set to break through the traditional
sovereign/bank pricing barrier on Thursday as it gears up to
issue a 750m five-year senior bond at a lower yield than Greek
government debt.
The bond will offer a 4.5% yield at pricing, some 32bp lower
than the Greek sovereign's 3bn five-year deal which is bid at
4.82% on Thursday, having priced at 4.95% in mid April.
"Everyone was really interested to see just how far this trade
would be able to price through the sovereign," said a syndicate
banker.
"Investors are really keen on getting exposure to Greece which
they are confident is on the road to recovery. This has enabled
NBG to achieve such tight pricing."
Banks typically price unsecured debt at a concession to the
underlying sovereign due to the perceived safety of government
paper. For example, the large French banks trade around 50bp
over their sovereign at the five-year point of the curve.
But Greece defaulted on its debts just two years ago. On
Wednesday, traders said investors were selling Greek government
paper to make room for today's sale.
Greek 10-year yields rose 12bp to hit an intraday high of 6.12%,
while all other peripheral sovereign bonds rallied. The yield on
the new five-year bond also edged higher, rising 3bp.
"If as an investor you want Greek exposure you may have
initially bought Greek government bonds but then decided that
given what happened in the PSI you would rather hold bank senior
debt as that was not haircut then, and Greece clearly still has
a debt sustainability problem," said Michael Michaelides, rates
analyst at RBS.
"The fact that Greek banks have raised private capital and are
recapitalising themselves are both reasons Greek banks should
trade through the sovereign."
However, bankers involved in the deal questioned whether a
significant number of investors were really switching out of the
sovereign in favour of NBG's bond.
"Greek sovereign debt has been trading up in recent sessions so
I don't think it really adds up that accounts are selling off in
order to get bank exposure," said another syndicate banker.
NBG's 2.25bn-plus order book is far smaller than recent
offerings from other peripheral issuers such as Generali, and
suggests that the appeal of the bond is somewhat limited.
This could be due to the Caa1/CCC/ B- rating and the fact that
it is pricing through a theoretical five-year Piraeus bond as
well as the sovereign.
Piraeus Bank, like NBG rated Caa1/CCC/B-, last month sold the
first senior unsecured bond from the country since 2009, but
kept to the relative safety of the three-year part of the curve.
The EUR500m issue attracted over EUR3bn of demand and came at a
yield of 5.125%. It is now bid at 3.537%, according to Tradeweb
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, additional reporting by John
Geddie, Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)