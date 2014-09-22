DUBAI, Sept 22 National Bank of Oman,
the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets, has picked four
banks for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark bond
issue, a document from arranging banks said on Monday.
The bank has mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC
, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard
Chartered to arrange investor meetings in the Middle
East, Europe and Asia starting on September 25.
A Reg S only bond offering may follow subject to market
conditions, the source said.
National Bank of Oman is rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 by
Moody's.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)