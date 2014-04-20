BRIEF-Close Brothers says Biggs to succeed Macpherson as chairman
* Mike Biggs has been appointed an independent non-executive director and chairman designate of group
DUBAI, April 20 National Bank of Oman reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, slightly above analyst estimates.
The bank made a profit of 10.3 million rials ($26.75 million) in the first three months of 2014, up from 8.6 million rials in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Oman's bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 9.88 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Mirna Sleiman)
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Tuesday as importer dollar demand was offset by exporter selling of the U.S. currency ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million.
SHANGHAI, March 14 China stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as caution from a series of global "risk events" later this week prevailed over strong Chinese economic data.