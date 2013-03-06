BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON, March 6 Elliott Advisors (UK), the biggest investor in National Express, said it was selling half of its near 20 percent stake in the British transport group to diversify its portfolio.
The fund manager said it would sell 50.6 million shares, representing about 9.9 percent of National Express's share capital, in a placing with institutional shareholders, with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch as sole bookrunner.
It will retain about 9.9 percent of National Express after the sale, and said it remained one of its most important investments.
"Elliott is a strong believer in National Express' management team and its strategy for continued outperformance and has confidence in the company's outlook and future prospects," it said in a statement.
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.