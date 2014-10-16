LONDON Oct 16 British transport company National Express said on Thursday it had retained a major Spanish coach services contract, securing over 600 million euros of revenue.

The firm, which runs bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa and North America, said its Spanish arm, ALSA, had won two contracts to provide regional commuter coach services across Bilbao's metropolitan area.

"This success has added significance as it not only includes one of the largest contracts ALSA currently operates - and the largest to have so far come up for renewal - it also adds new services and revenue," the firm said in a statement.

The contracts are for 10 years with an option for a 5 year extension. Together they are worth over 40 million euros a year, totalling more than 600 million euros over the 15 years.

This year the firm has also won a 15-year contract renewal to run Essex Thameside rail services in southeast England and extended its largest transit contract in North America, in Boston.

Shares in National Express were down 1.7 percent at 216.3 pence at 0938 GMT. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)