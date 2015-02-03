LONDON Feb 3 British transport company National Express said it was on track to secure contracts to run rail lines in southern Germany, which are expected to generate revenues of 1.4 billion euros ($1.59 billion) over 12-years.

National Express, which has already won a contract to run train services in the west part of Germany, said on Tuesday it had been named preferred bidder by the Bavarian transport authority to run Nuremberg S-Bahn services.

The British company will start operating the services from December 2018, it said, taking over from Deutsche Bahn's DB Regio unit. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)