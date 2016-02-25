LONDON Feb 25 British transport group National
Express posted a 15.5 percent rise in 2015 profit and
said its confidence in further growth this year underpinned a 10
percent hike in its annual payout.
The company, which operates rail services in Britain as well
as school buses in the United States, reported normalised
operating profit of 193.5 million pounds ($269 million),
compared with the 167.6 million pounds it made last year,
beating a consensus forecast.
It proposed a full-year dividend of 11.33 pence, up 10
percent on last year, and said its outlook was confident, with
bids for contracts in Europe and Middle East under way.
($1 = 0.7186 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)