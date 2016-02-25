LONDON Feb 25 British transport group National Express posted a 15.5 percent rise in 2015 profit and said its confidence in further growth this year underpinned a 10 percent hike in its annual payout.

The company, which operates rail services in Britain as well as school buses in the United States, reported normalised operating profit of 193.5 million pounds ($269 million), compared with the 167.6 million pounds it made last year, beating a consensus forecast.

It proposed a full-year dividend of 11.33 pence, up 10 percent on last year, and said its outlook was confident, with bids for contracts in Europe and Middle East under way. ($1 = 0.7186 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)