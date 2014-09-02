LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's electricity network
operator National Grid has brought forward by a year a
scheme to tap additional power capacity over the winter
following a number of unexpected plant outages.
National Grid launched a tender for its Supplemental
Balancing Reserve (SBR) on Tuesday, asking power generators how
much spare capacity they could provide this winter to fill a
potential supply gap.
The network operator decided to take SBR forward after a
series of unplanned shutdowns at large power plants worsened the
supply outlook for this winter since its last capacity
assessment in June, it said.
Britain is already facing a power capacity crunch as ageing
and polluting stations are shutting down, while new plants are
slow to start operating because of a government overhaul of
energy policy.
"At this stage we don't know if these reserve services will
be needed, but they could provide an additional safeguard," said
Cordi O'Hara, National Grid's Director of UK Market Operations.
Fires at E.ON's Ironbridge and SSE's
Ferrybridge power plants have reduced output, while the Barking
power plant has closed and there have been production problems
at EDF Energy's Heysham and Hartlepool nuclear power
stations.
If the network operator decides SBR is necessary this
winter, it will launch a competitive tender for a specific
amount of spare capacity.
Power generators would have to be available to provide
additional electricity between 0600-2000 GMT from November to
February, the months with the highest demand.
The new back-up capacity mechanism is running in parallel
with a programme that allows National Grid to ask contracted
users, mostly factories, to reduce their electricity demand when
the system is strained.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Michael Urquhart)