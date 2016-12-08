GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs, dollar up on optimism, earnings
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
LONDON Dec 8 Britain's National Grid has agreed to sell a 61 percent equity interest in its UK gas distribution business to a group of infrastructure investors that implies an enterprise value of around 13.8 billion pounds ($17.5 billion), it said on Thursday.
As part of the deal it plans to return 4 billion pounds of capital to shareholders.
On completion National Grid will receive a payment of 3.6 billion pounds in cash from the consortium and will own a 39 percent minority equity interest in a new holding company.
The Consortium comprises Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, Allianz Capital Partners, Hermes Investment Management, CIC Capital Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Dalmore Capital and Amber Infrastructure Limited/International Public Partnerships.
($1 = 0.7908 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, defended its bankruptcy exit plan in court on Thursday against opponents including state regulators, shareholders, environmental activists and even former executives.