LONDON May 21 Britain's gas and electricity
network operator National Grid reported an 11 percent
rise in annual pretax profit, allowing the company to pay
shareholders a full-year dividend of 42.87 pence, up 2 percent
year on year.
The utility, one of Britain's top 20 companies by market
capitalisation, made 2.9 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) in pretax
profit, ahead of a company-provided consensus forecast, and saw
earnings per share rise 9 percent to 58.1 pence.
The company said it had invested around 3.5 billion pounds
in improving its infrastructure in the financial year ending
March 31 that would help reduce transmission costs and
ultimately household energy bills.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)