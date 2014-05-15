LONDON May 15 British network operator National Grid reported a slight increase in 2013/14 operating profit on Thursday and raised its full-year dividend payment by 3 percent.

The company's full-year operating profit rose 1 percent year on year to 3.66 billion pounds ($6.14 billion)and it said it had invested more than 3.4 billion pounds on improving its infrastructure assets.

"National Grid delivered a solid year of financial performance, led by a good start to our eight-year price controls in the UK and consolidation of underlying operational improvements in our U.S. operations," Chief Executive Steve Holliday said.

The company also said it expected to pay a full-year dividend of 42.03 pence, up 3 percent on the previous year. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)