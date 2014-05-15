LONDON May 15 British network operator National
Grid reported a slight increase in 2013/14 operating profit on
Thursday and raised its full-year dividend payment by 3 percent.
The company's full-year operating profit rose 1 percent year
on year to 3.66 billion pounds ($6.14 billion)and it said it had
invested more than 3.4 billion pounds on improving its
infrastructure assets.
"National Grid delivered a solid year of financial
performance, led by a good start to our eight-year price
controls in the UK and consolidation of underlying operational
improvements in our U.S. operations," Chief Executive Steve
Holliday said.
The company also said it expected to pay a full-year
dividend of 42.03 pence, up 3 percent on the previous year.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)