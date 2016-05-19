May 19 Britain's National Grid Plc said its full-year pretax profit rose 15 percent, aided by strong growth in its interconnectors and property businesses.

The gas and electricity network operator said pretax profit grew to 3.03 billion pounds ($4.42 billion) for the year to March 31, compared with a profit of 2.63 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.6859 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)