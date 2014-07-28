Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 28 National Grid Plc, Britain's energy network operator, said it was on track to meet its full-year targets, benefiting from the improvements it made to its UK and U.S. operations.
The company, which owns Britain's high-voltage power cables and gas pipelines, said it expected capital expenditures for the year to be similar to the previous year's 3.4 billion pounds ($5.77 billion).
($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.