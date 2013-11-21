LONDON Nov 21 UK-based energy distributor National Grid said on Thursday the business was performing in line with expectations under a new price controls regime in the UK, after reporting a 7 percent drop in its half-year pre-tax profit.

In its financial results for the six months to September 30 it said pre-tax profit fell to 979 million pounds, but it maintained the interim dividend payout at 14.49 pence a share.