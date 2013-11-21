LONDON Nov 21 UK-based energy distributor
National Grid said on Thursday the business was
performing in line with expectations under a new price control
regime and it would continue a policy of dividends that match or
exceed British consumer inflation.
Its profit before tax fell 7 percent to 979 million pounds
for the six months to Sept. 30, the first period the company has
operated under the new formula for controlling its UK prices
until April 2021, but it maintained the interim dividend payout
at 14.49 pence a share.
British energy regulator Ofgem introduced price controls in
April to set returns on National Grid's regulated UK power and
gas assets over eight years, versus an earlier five-year period.
"The new eight-year price controls, covering our principal
UK regulated activities, and the recent rate case settlements in
the U.S., provide us with the long-term framework and clarity to
continue to invest for the future," Chief Executive Steve
Holliday said.
The extended price control period gives National Grid the
certainty it needs to invest 25 billion pounds through April
2021, Holliday said.
National Grid, which also has operations in the northeast of
the United States, reiterated a target to keep its dividend at
least in line with the British Retail Price Index each year for
the foreseeable future.
That figure was 2.6 percent in October, down from 3.3
percent in March.
The company said its 3.5 billion pound, 2013-2014 capital
expenditure programme - down from initial estimates of 3.6-3.9
billion pounds - was expected to drive regulated asset growth by
around 6 percent.
The results were broadly in line with expectations, despite
an unexpected 1 percent drop in operating profit to 1.57 billion
pounds blamed partly on higher U.S. transmission system costs,
Liberum Capital analyst Mulu Sun said.
"Overall, National Grid may benefit from being seen as a
safe-haven where investors can park money as the utilities
sector in the UK is under political pressure to reduce utility
bills," Sun said.
Potential political intervention in Britain's energy markets
in response to public anger at rising electricity and gas prices
puts utility profits at risk, as it may limit their ability to
pass costs through to customers.
The firm's shares traded 0.13 percent lower at 7.67 pounds.