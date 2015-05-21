(Adds CEO comments on U.S. business, analyst comment, updates
shares)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON May 21 A place in Europe's energy market
is vital for Britain, the head of National Grid said on
Thursday, joining an increasing chorus of business leaders
speaking out on the impact of a European Union referendum.
The operator of gas pipelines and power cables, one of the
top 20 UK companies by market capitalisation, is investing
heavily in building new power lines to the continent and manages
Britain's gas and power exchanges with its neighbours on a daily
basis.
"We cannot afford to lose the access to (European) energy
supplies and interconnection, whatever the framework is
eventually," Chief Executive Steve Holliday told Reuters.
"Being part of the European energy market is unquestionably
essential for the UK."
National Grid is investigating the benefits of European
Union membership for Britain's energy security to show the
government Britain should remain part of the energy market
union.
Britain's new Conservative government has promised to hold a
referendum on European Union membership by the end of 2017.
The company has started analysing how much value its
exchanges with EU countries are adding to Britain and will
publish its findings in a couple of months, Holliday said.
"When we've completed that piece of work we'll be using that
to talk to government about those benefits," he added.
Many business leaders in Britain have said the country
should remain a member of the EU.
National Grid reported an 11 percent rise in annual pretax
profit on Thursday, allowing the company to pay shareholders a
full-year dividend of 42.87 pence, up 2 percent year on year.
The utility made 2.9 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) in pretax
profit, ahead of a company-provided consensus forecast, and saw
earnings per share rise 9 percent to 58.1 pence.
Its core British business performed better than its U.S.
unit, where return on equity fell to 8.4 percent from 9 percent
last year due to additional costs occurred due to cold weather.
"We remain wary of the longer term story at NG, especially
in the U.S., and still see a lack of value at present levels,"
said Whitman Howard utilities analyst Angelos Anastasiou.
Holliday defended the company's growing U.S. business,
saying there was high demand for connecting houses to gas
pipelines and and renewing old infrastructure.
"Our asset base in the U.S. this year grew by 7 percent.
We're certainly expecting that type of level of growth year on
year as we go forward," he said.
National Grid has invested around 3.5 billion pounds in
improving its infrastructure across its business in the
financial year ending March 31. It said these investments would
help reduce transmission costs and ultimately household energy
bills.
Shares in National Grid were trading flat on Wednesday's
closing price at 1128 GMT.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas and William Hardy)