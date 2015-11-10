UPDATE 2-Thousands flee as Cyclone Debbie bears down on Australia
* Cyclone Debbie forecast to be Cat. 4 on landfall early Tuesday
Nov 10 Britain's National Grid Plc said it began a process for the potential sale of a majority stake in its UK gas distribution business.
The gas and electricity network operator said it expected the sale to increase its annual asset growth rate towards the upper end of a range of 5-7 percent.
The company also said the outlook for power supply in 2016/2017 showed further reductions in underlying supply margin after the announcement of further coal plant closures. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Cyclone Debbie forecast to be Cat. 4 on landfall early Tuesday
MELBOURNE, March 27 South32 Ltd said on Monday it would return $500 million to shareholders, rewarding investors who had been waiting for the company to use its strong balance sheet and cashflows on bigger payouts or acquisitions.