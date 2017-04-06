LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid
expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there
could be times when there is more generation than needed, the
grid operator said on Thursday.
In its summer outlook report, National Grid said peak
transmission system demand for high summer (June-August) was
forecast at 35.7 gigawatts (GW) and the summer minimum at 17.3
GW.
"In order to balance the system, we will need to curtail
flexible generation this summer. It may also be necessary to
instruct inflexible generators to reduce their output during
these periods of low demand," the report said.
Total UK gas demand for this summer is forecast at 34
billion cubic metres.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)