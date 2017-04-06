LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.

In its summer outlook report, National Grid said peak transmission system demand for high summer (June-August) was forecast at 35.7 gigawatts (GW) and the summer minimum at 17.3 GW.

"In order to balance the system, we will need to curtail flexible generation this summer. It may also be necessary to instruct inflexible generators to reduce their output during these periods of low demand," the report said.

Total UK gas demand for this summer is forecast at 34 billion cubic metres.

