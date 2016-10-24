DUBAI Oct 24 Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 2.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Monday, the eighth quarter out of the last 10 that the company has recorded either falling profits or a loss.

* Net profit totalled 12.9 million dinars ($42.6 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement. This compares with a profit of 13.3 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 9.51 mln dinars. Arqaam Capital forecast: 9 mln dinars.

* Third-quarter revenue was 182.1 million dinars, versus 188.8 million dinars a year earlier.

* Ooredoo Kuwait struggled in recent quarters as stiff domestic competition and foreign exchange losses in Algeria and Tunisia hurt its bottom line. ($1 = 0.3030 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)