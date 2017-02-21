Feb 21 Mobile communications operator Ooredoo Kuwait swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

* Net profit of 14.47 million dinars ($47.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. This compares with a net loss of 1.4 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

* Full-year profit was 46.67 million dinars, up from 26.7 million dinars in 2015.

* The company said its board had recommended paying an annual cash dividend of 85 fils per share for 2016. This compares with a cash payout of 0.1 dinar for 2015. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)