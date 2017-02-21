BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 21 Mobile communications operator Ooredoo Kuwait swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
* Net profit of 14.47 million dinars ($47.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. This compares with a net loss of 1.4 million dinars in the year-earlier period.
* Full-year profit was 46.67 million dinars, up from 26.7 million dinars in 2015.
* The company said its board had recommended paying an annual cash dividend of 85 fils per share for 2016. This compares with a cash payout of 0.1 dinar for 2015. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment