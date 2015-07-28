July 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a 53 percent fall in quarterly profit as a steep decline in commodity prices weighed on demand and prices for its products.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $289 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $619 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company's revenue fell 25.6 percent to $3.91 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)