GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hangs on for US healthcare vote, Asia shares muted
* Dollar edges up from recent lows in Asia, outlook uncertain
July 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a 53 percent fall in quarterly profit as a steep decline in commodity prices weighed on demand and prices for its products.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $289 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $619 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
The Houston-based company's revenue fell 25.6 percent to $3.91 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by a fall in Saudi exports to the United States, but overall markets remained under pressure on the back of a world market awash with fuel.