BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 29 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its rig systems.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $619 million, or $1.44 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $531 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.26 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes