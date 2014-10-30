* Orders fall 60 pct at rig systems segment
* Says revenue from unit to remain flat in Q4
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct
(Adds details, share movement)
By Narottam Medhora
Oct 30 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, said orders at a unit
that make rigs and drilling components fell 60 percent,
overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
The company's shares fell as much as 4 percent in early
trading.
Oil and gas companies, facing increasing pressure from
investors, have been cutting back on spending to increase
shareholder returns. A nearly 25 percent drop in oil prices
since June has also raised the possibility of a further capital
expenditure cuts.
Orders in National Oilwell's rig systems segment, which
accounts for nearly half its total revenue, fell to $1.34
billion in the third quarter from $3.31 billion a year earlier.
Revenue from the business, which makes rigs and drilling
components, could remain relatively flat in the fourth quarter,
the company warned on a post-earnings conference call.
"The large drop off in orders is going to cause concern
among the investment community," William Blair analyst Brandon
Dobell wrote in a note to clients.
Falling prices have forced oil companies to review certain
low-margin projects, posing a risk to oilfield service
providers.
"Looking forward, we are closely monitoring the potential
impact of lower oil prices on our markets," Chief Executive Clay
Williams said in a statement on Thursday.
EARNINGS BEAT STREET
Revenue in National Oilwell's rig systems segment jumped 29
percent to $2.66 billion in the quarter, helped by the spike in
shale drilling activity in North America, which has stayed
resilient despite weak oil prices.
Land drillers Nabors Industries Ltd and
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc reported a jump in revenue
last week, helped by the increased drilling activity.
National Oilwell's total revenue rose 17 percent to $5.59
billion, above the average analyst estimate of $5.45 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose 10 percent to
$699 million, or $1.62 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
On an adjusted basis, National Oilwell reported an operating
profit of $1.76 per share, well above the average analyst
estimate of $1.54, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's stock clawed back some of its
early losses and was down about 1.9 percent at $71.32 at 12:30
p.m. ET on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Wednesday's close, National Oilwell's shares had
gained 1.5 percent this year, underperforming the 5 percent rise
in the broader S&P 500 Oil & Gas Equipment Services Index
.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)