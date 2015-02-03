Goldman Sachs says OPEC should be wary of extending production cuts
March 27 Goldman Sachs on Sunday said an extension of the joint OPEC and non-OPEC oil production cut is not warranted unless supply and demand fundamentals deteriorate.
Feb 3 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a strong backlog of orders for its rigs and drilling components.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $595 million, or $1.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $658 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share.
Revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $5.71 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform