NAIROBI Nov 14 National Bank of Kenya said on Monday that its pretax profit fell by 9 percent to 1.81 billion shillings ($19.3 million) in the first nine months of the year as operating expenses rose faster than operating income.

Total operating expenses were up by 26 percent to 3.98 billion shillings in the period in review, while its operating income was up 12 percent to 5.79 billion shillings.

Loans and advances rose to 26.4 billion shilling from 17.33 billion previously, the bank said in its unaudited results sent to the Nairobi Securities Exchange. ($1 = 93.600 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)