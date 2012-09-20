Sept 20 National Bank Holdings Corp,
led by a former executive of Bank of America Corp and
Regions Financial Corp, opened up 5 percent in its market
debut.
Shares opened up 5 percent at $20.25 and retreated slightly
to trade a tad below $20 in early trade on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The lender, led by Chief Executive Timothy Laney, was one
among several entities to raise funds after the financial crisis
of 2008 as investors tried to buy banks on the cheap, hoping
they could take them public or sell them later at a profit.
The bank sold 7.15 million Class A shares for $19.25 each.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Keefe Bruyette & Woods were the lead
underwriters to the offering.
Laney is a 24-year veteran of Bank of America and served on
its management operating committee. He moved to Regions
Financial's wholesale businesses in 2007.