TORONTO Feb 24 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, driven by stronger wealth management and financial markets income.

The Montreal-based bank earned C$405 million ($365.87 million), or C$1.15 a share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$373 million, or C$1.05 a share.