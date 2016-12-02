UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
TORONTO Dec 2 National Bank of Canada reported on Friday a 11.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by restructuring and asset impairment charges.
The bank's net income fell to C$307 million ($231 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share in the quarter ended Oct.31, from C$347 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, the year before.
The bank's total revenue rose 11.7 pct to C$1.57 billion. ($1 = C$1.3303) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Vishaka George; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.