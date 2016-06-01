* CEO says equity issue would be 'last resort'
* Q2 net income C$210 million vs C$404 million
* C$183 million set aside for oil and gas loan losses
(Recasts, adds CEO comments from conference call)
TORONTO, June 1 National Bank of Canada
said on Wednesday it had no plans to raise capital from
shareholders after its second-quarter profit nearly halved as
clients in the oil and gas industry struggled to repay loans.
Canada's sixth-biggest lender raised C$300 million through a
share offering last October after its core tier 1 ratio, a key
measure of financial strength, fell to the 9.5 percent minimum
required by the country's financial regulator.
That capital raise helped it improve the ratio to 9.8
percent at the end of April.
The bank warned last month that it needed to set aside C$250
million, or C$183 million after tax, to cover bad loans to oil
and gas firms, again raising questions about its capital
strength.
Chief Executive Louis Vachon said on Wednesday the bank had
set a target for its core tier 1 ratio to hit 10 percent by the
end of 2017 at the latest but was not planning to tap
shareholders again to achieve that goal.
"At this stage we do not plan (an equity issue)," he told
analysts on a conference call. "We think we can do that
organically without having to do an equity issue and the equity
issue I can assure you would be the very, very last option that
we would look at."
National Bank said net income fell to C$210 million ($161
million) from C$404 million a year earlier, while earnings per
share fell to C$0.52 from C$1.13.
Canada's biggest banks, including Royal Bank of Canada
and Toronto-Dominion Bank, have reported
increased bad loan provisions in the second quarter to April 30
as the decline in oil prices hit clients in the energy sector.
Excluding one-off items, National Bank's earnings per share
fell 48 percent to C$0.60, which analysts said was just under
the C$0.61 consensus forecast.
Smaller rival Laurentian Bank, which has no direct
exposure to the oil and gas industry, said its net income before
one-off items rose 10 percent to C$46.7 million in the second
quarter.
"We delivered strong earnings this quarter, as we took
advantage of better capital market conditions and continued to
benefit from the sustained credit quality of our loan
portfolio," Laurentian Chief Executive Francois Desjardins said.
($1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)