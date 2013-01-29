BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC : * National Bank of Abu Dhabi 2012 net profit 4.33 billion versus 3.71
billion dirhams in 2011 * National Bank of Abu Dhabi 2012 net impairment charge 1.34 billion
dirhams versus 1.5 billion dirhams in 2011 * National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net profit 1.12 billion dirhams
versus 724 million dirhams in q4/11 * National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 impairments 365 million dirhams, down 24
percent * National Bank of Abu Dhabi 2012 net gain on investments 537.2 million dirhams
versus 93.5 million dirhams in 2011 * NBAD board recommends 2012 cash dividend of 0.35 dirhams per share, bonus
share for every 10 held * Analysts in Reuters poll forecast, on average, Q4 net profit of 876.5 million dirhams
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.