BRIEF-Copper Mountain qtrly earnings per share $0.01
May 31 National Bank of Canada said its net profit jumped 69 percent in the second quarter thanks to a one-time gain from an asset sale, and the bank boosted its quarterly dividend by 5 percent.
Canada's sixth-largest bank earned C$553 million, or C$3.22 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, up from C$327 million, or C$1.57, in the year-earlier period.
The bank boosted its quarterly payout to 79 Canadian cents a share from 75 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 21 PSA Group will honour existing agreements and job guarantees in place at all Opel sites if its proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division goes through, the French carmaker said on Tuesday after talks with German unions.