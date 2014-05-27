UPDATE 3-Man shot dead at Paris airport after attacking soldier
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Updates with detail on attacker, witness)
May 27 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, said quarterly profit fell 13 percent as the year-earlier period included a C$102 million ($93.8 million) benefit.
The company's net income fell to C$362 million, or C$1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$417 million, or C$1.20 a share, a year earlier.
National Bank of Canada said it recorded a rise in the fair value of restructured notes in the second quarter of 2013.
Excluding items, the bank said net income rose to C$375 million, from C$352 million a year earlier.
The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend to 48 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ending July 31, from 46 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Updates with detail on attacker, witness)
PARIS, March 18 Flights will resume gradually from 1400 GMT at the south terminal of Paris' Orly airport, operator ADP said, following an incident earlier on Saturday in which a man was shot dead after attacking a patrolling soldier.
ROME, March 18 The Italian Treasury on Saturday proposed that veteran banker Alessandro Profumo be named the new chief executive of defence and aerospace company Leonardo , in a round of new appointments at state-controlled firms.