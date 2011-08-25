* Wealth management unit earnings up 28 pct
* Asset levels rise; fee-based/transaction revenues up
* Wellington West acquisition closed on July 15
* Says 99 pct of Wellington advisers sign contracts
* Says Wellington deal synergies on time and on target
TORONTO, Aug 25 National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)
said on Thursday that quarterly earnings from its wealth
management operations rose 28 percent, helped by higher asset
levels and a rise in fee-based and transaction revenues.
The unit of Canada's No. 6 bank had net income of C$37
million ($37.7 million) in the bank's third quarter, ended July
31, up from C$29 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to C$208 million, driven by higher
asset levels, which generated revenue growth from trust
services and mutual funds.
The unit managed C$57 billion of institutional, retail, and
mutual fund assets, up from C$50 billion a year earlier. It had
C$187 billion in assets under administration, up from C$175
billion in the year-before quarter.
Commission revenues were also higher due to greater
brokerage activity. Fee-based revenues rose 14 percent to C$14
million, driven by market growth earlier in the year, while
transactional revenues were up 5 percent at C$3 million due to
more favorable pricing at the bank's full-service brokerage.
The higher brokerage activity, along with salary increases,
led a C$9 million rise in operating expenses, for a total of
C$155 million.
The Montreal-based bank said that despite the higher
operating expense, the unit's efficiency ratio improved by 320
basis points from a year earlier to 74.5 percent.
WESTERN EXPANSION
National closed a deal to buy the 82 percent of
Winnipeg-based wealth manager Wellington West that it did not
already own for about C$273 million on July 15. The move was
aimed at increasing National's presence outside of Quebec.
Wellington had 223 advisors in 50 branches across Canada
when the deal was announced. National said that 99 percent of
Wellington's advisers, representing 99 percent of assets under
administration, signed contracts with the bank.
It said that synergies from the deal were on time and on
target, and that it expects to fully integrate the firm into
the bank in coming quarters.
National has also been tipped as a possible buyer of HSBC's
Canadian retail brokerage, which has assets pegged between C$16
billion and C$30 billion and has a strong presence in the
Canada's western provinces. [ID:nN1E77L0G4]
National's overall profit was up 15 percent in the quarter
due to the higher income from the wealth segment, stronger loan
volumes, and lower provisions for bad loans. [ID:nN1E77O06N]
National was the second of Canada's big six banks to report
results this week. [ID:nN1E77L0PK]
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) said on Tuesday that its wealth
management operations rose 14 percent from a year earlier as
new client assets and earnings from a recent U.S. acquisition
helped offset lower brokerage volumes and insurance earnings.
[ID:nN1E77M0DD]
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)