BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
Nov 11 National Bank Of Greece SA
* Says decided to form special reserve and free issue of warrants regarding deferred tax against Hellenic Republic
* Says to offer of shares as a result of the capitalization of the reserve to holders of conversion rights Source text: bit.ly/1tC3q7a
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.