Nov 12 National Bank Of Greece SA

* Says it makes a secondary offering of existing shares in Finansbank, currently held by the Co valued at 80 million turkish liras

* The amount of secondary offering is approximately 2.25 percent of the paid-in capital of Finansbank post SCI

* Announces the granting by NBG of an overallotment option of not more than 26.9 percent of the share capital

* Says the Co to retain majority and control of Finansbank

* Says the above are subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities Source text: bit.ly/1xhmz5P

